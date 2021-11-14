Ricky Seals-Jones suffers hip injury in Week 10 vs. Buccaneers

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is questionable to return on Sunday with a hip injury, per Nicki Jhabvala. He was helped off the field by trainers and into the blue tent, per Rhiannon Walker.

Seals-Jones was Washington’s second-leading wide receiver with three receptions (four targets) for 30 yards before exiting in the first half. With uncertainty surrounding his return, the Football Team will look towards backup tight ends John Bates and Sammie Reyes. They would like to have Logan Thomas, but he is still on injured reserve as he works his way back from injury.

However, we could also see the Football Team use more three wide receiver sets or get J.D. McKissic involving in the passing game in the second half. McKissic has two receptions (two targets) for 15 yards, while DeAndre Carter has a team-high three receptions (four targets) for 56 yards and a touchdown. Terry McLaurin has been quiet thus far with three receptions (four targets) for 16 yards.