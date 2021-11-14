Baker Mayfield suffers leg injury in Week 10 vs. Patriots, questionable to return

UPDATE: Mayfield is questionable to return with a right knee injury. The team will likely hold him out even if he could return, as they trail 38-7 to the Patriots in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has exited Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with a leg injury. He took a hit a hard shot in the third quarter by Matthew Judon and gingerly walked to the sidelines and into the medical tent.

Baker Mayfield limps off the field after taking a big shot from Matt Judon.



Case Keenum comes into the game.#NFL | #Browns | #CLEvsNE pic.twitter.com/mTeMrm8duj — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) November 14, 2021

Not much has gone right for the Browns on Sunday, who have been thoroughly routed by the Patriots in Foxborough. Mayfield had completed just 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on the afternoon. The team is without Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and of course, Odell Beckham Jr., who the Browns traded to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Mayfield has been banged up all season long as he’s been playing with a fracture in his left shoulder that will most likely require surgery after the conclusion of the 2021 season. As for today, we’ll see if the former Heisman Trophy winner can return to the action.