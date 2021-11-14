T.J. Watt suffers hip injury in Week 10 vs. Lions, questionable to return

Update: Watt is questionable to Sunday’s contest, per Steelers PR.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt has exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a hip injury. He suffered the injury while colliding with a teammate while sacking Jared Goff.

He gingerly walked off the field and into the medical tent.

Watt had been making an impact in what’s been a surprisingly competitive matchup with the Lions. He recorded five tackles, two TFLs, and a sack before exiting the contest.

Watt was setting himself up for another All-Pro season heading into Sunday’s contest at Heinz Field. Thhrough seven games, he tallied 34 tackles,11.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles on the year. He’s been an integral part in Pittsburgh being 5-3 and sitting second in the current AFC North standings.

We’ll see if he is actually able to return this afternoon. In the tight AFC, they can’t afford to drop a game to the winless Lions of all teams.