How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 10

The NFL is working its way through Week 10 and we still have plenty of football remaining, including a pair of significant matchups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ll be updating the NFL standings and how the playoff picture looks in the first week of the second half of the NFL’s 2021 calendar.

The week got off to a wild start with the Ravens losing a stunner in Miami. We then got another huge upset in the 1 p.m. slate on Sunday as the Washington Football Team shocked the Bucs at FedEx Field. Tampa Bay remains in good shape in the playoff race, but they’ve got some things to figure out. We got a sorta upset in Pittsburgh as the Lions played the Steelers to a tie.

The early slate on Sunday did see some dominant performances to settle things down a bit. The Bills crushed the Jets and the Cowboys destroyed the Falcons. The biggest surprise among the Sunday blowouts was how easily the Patriots dispatched the Browns to firm up their playoff position.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday evening as Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football close out Week 10.

AFC playoff picture

1. Tennessee Titans, 8-2

2. Buffalo Bills, 6-3

3. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3

4. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3

5. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-3

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-3-1

7. New England Patriots, 6-4

Outside looking in: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), Denver Broncos (5-4), Kansas City Chiefs (5-4), Cleveland Browns (5-5), Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

NFC playoff picture

1. Arizona Cardinals, 8-1

2. Dallas Cowboys, 7-2

3. Green Bay Packers, 7-2

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-3

5. Los Angeles Rams, 7-2

6. New Orleans Saints, 5-4

7. Carolina Panthers, 4-5

Outside looking in: Atlanta Falcons (4-5), Minnesota Vikings (3-5), Seattle Seahawks (3-5), San Francisco 49ers (3-5), Chicago Bears (3-6)