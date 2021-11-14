2022 NFL Draft order: who improved, who hurt case

The NFL has begun the second half of the season and Week 10 brought some surprises in the battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions remain atop the board, but they almost “blew” that top spot. Detroit gave the Steelers everything they could muster and managed to secure a tie in Pittsburgh. They “improve” to 0-8-1 on the season.

The Texans remain second as they work through their bye, but the third spot has changed. The Dolphins stunned the Ravens on Thursday Night Football to improve to 3-7. That along with Washington shocking the Buccaneers has cleaned out much of our draft watch.

We’ve been tracking teams with two or fewer wins for the time-being and that leaves us with four teams in the mix for the No. 1 pick. Detroit is not winning three games this season, so it makes sense to keep it there. That being said, we’re expanding the board this week to reflect all times with three or fewer wins. The battle for No. 1 is down to no more than four teams, if even that. The battle for the top ten is going to get feisty.

Here’s the draft order for the top 12 teams coming out of Week 10. Strength of schedule serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll update this as further results come in.