Cam Newton is active for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers announced Week 10 inactives andCam Newton is officially active for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Newton was signed just a few days ago, so it was a question if he’d be active for this game or not.

Newton won’t start this game, as P.J. Walker will get the start, but Newton could have a goal line package or something else to get the ball in his hands, especially if Walker gets in over his head against a good Cardinals defense.

Newton’s return to Carolina comes with their starter Sam Darnold going to I.R. with a fracture in his shoulder. Darnold has played poorly for much of the season and Newton could take over the job if he can at least be a game manager and not turn the ball over. We may get a glimpse of how the team would like to use him in this game, but he could end up just watching from the sidelines this week.