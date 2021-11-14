 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cam Newton is active for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The Panthers published their Week 10 inactives report and Newton is active for their matchup against WCarolina. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced Week 10 inactives andCam Newton is officially active for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Newton was signed just a few days ago, so it was a question if he’d be active for this game or not.

Newton won’t start this game, as P.J. Walker will get the start, but Newton could have a goal line package or something else to get the ball in his hands, especially if Walker gets in over his head against a good Cardinals defense.

Newton’s return to Carolina comes with their starter Sam Darnold going to I.R. with a fracture in his shoulder. Darnold has played poorly for much of the season and Newton could take over the job if he can at least be a game manager and not turn the ball over. We may get a glimpse of how the team would like to use him in this game, but he could end up just watching from the sidelines this week.

