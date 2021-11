Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered an arm contusion that has him questionable to return. This doesn’t sound like a bad injury and with a 43-3 lead over the Falcons, Lamb is likely resting instead of being unable to play.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (arm contusion) is questionable to return. Believe that occurred in first half but he played through it before the game became completely drunk. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 14, 2021