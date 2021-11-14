 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jakobi Meyers scores career first TD on his 135th reception

By Chet Gresham Updated
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA;&nbsp; Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The game was all but over, but New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers doesn’t care, he just caught his very first NFL touchdown to put his team up 44-7 late in the fourth quarter.

This has been a long time coming and his teammates were ecstatic to see him finally get over the touchdown hump.

Meyers is in his third season with the Patriots. He actually had two passing touchdowns last season, but it wasn’t until his 38th NFL game that he found the end zone.

Meyers has four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in this matchup. His touchdown actually came from backup Brian Hoyer, but Mac Jones was masterful this week and should continue to help Meyers close in on his potential this season.

