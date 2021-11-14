Cam Newton scores two touchdowns in first game back with Panthers

Well, look who’s back.

In his first snap back with the Carolina Panthers near the goal line, Cam Newton ran QB-power and found the end zone to notch his first touchdown back with the organization and put his team on the board against the Arizona Cardinals.

And then on the following drive, he scored again! This time a touchdown pass to Robby Anderson.

Newton signed with the Panthers this past week after Sam Darnold went to IR with a shoulder injury, officially re-uniting with the organization he led for nearly a decade. He was released by the Panthers following the 2019 season and spent 2020 in New England. The Patriots ended up cutting him in training camp to make rookie Mac Jones the starter.

It was speculated that Cam would be used in goal-line situations for their matchup with the Cardinals with regular backup P.J. Walker getting the start for Carolina. He’s obviously been effective in his return so far, so we’ll see what other opportunities he gets to make an impact.