Washington fires head coach Jimmy Lake

After an altercation with a player during the November 6th game against Oregon, the Washington Huskies have fired head football coach Jimmy Lake.

Lake was 7-7 during a tumultuous two seasons in Seattle, including 4-6 this year. He was suspended by the university from yesterday’s game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a 35-30 loss at home, due to an altercation with walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during a 26-16 loss to Oregon the previous week.

Lake denied striking Fuavai but the video was pretty damming.

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

There was also plenty of trash-talking by Lake towards the Ducks going into that game, questioning the academic prowess of the rival school to the point where UO’s President issued a statement.

Now both the Pac-12 public schools in Washington have an open head coaching position, as Nick Rolovich was terminated early this season for failing to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Of those two jobs, UW is certainly the easier one for an incoming coach as the facilities and location in Seattle makes things much more appealing for recruits.

But for now, the Huskies will be looking to get bowl eligible, with wins needed against both Colorado and Washington State in the Apple Cup to get there.