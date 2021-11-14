Christian McCaffrey returns to game vs. Cardinals in Week 10

UPDATE: McCaffrey returns to the field in the third quarter.

UPDATE: McCaffrey didn’t return on the next possession and is getting his leg worked on on the sideline.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey goes to the blue medial tent in the third quarter. Chuba Hubbard would take over if McCaffrey has to miss any time.

McCaffrey has been doing his usual, with 137 total yards. He has eight receptions with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, which is a fantasy football player’s dream. Hopefully he can return.