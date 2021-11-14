 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Christian McCaffrey returns to game vs. Cardinals in Week 10

Panthers RB spends time in medical tent, but has returned to the field.

By Chet Gresham Updated
&nbsp;Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs on the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.&nbsp; Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: McCaffrey returns to the field in the third quarter.

UPDATE: McCaffrey didn’t return on the next possession and is getting his leg worked on on the sideline.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey goes to the blue medial tent in the third quarter. Chuba Hubbard would take over if McCaffrey has to miss any time.

McCaffrey has been doing his usual, with 137 total yards. He has eight receptions with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, which is a fantasy football player’s dream. Hopefully he can return.

