Cardinals QB Colt McCoy heads to locker room in Week 10 vs. Panthers, questionable to return

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy suffered an injury in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals
Colt McCoy of the Arizona Cardinals passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
The Arizona Cardinals were relying on backup quarterback Colt McCoy again in Week 10 after Kyler Murray was ruled out ahead of the contest, despite optimism Murray would play. McCoy got shaken up on a hit, meaning the Cardinals had to turn to Chris Streveler. McCoy went to the medical tent before departing for the locker room. He is officially questionable to return.

McCoy was struggling in this one, going 11/20 for 107 yards and one interception. It was a far cry from his effort last week in a surprising win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals are down big in this one 31-3.

Fantasy managers are unlikely to be severely impacted by this injury, as many likely didn’t start McCoy at quarterback. Streveler doesn’t represent too big of a downgrade, so Cardinals skill players likely don’t have much difference with their projections. This could be a problem next week though if Murray and McCoy cannot go against the Seattle Seahawks. Look for Arizona to lean on the run game more despite being down big to ensure Streveler doesn’t take too many hits.

