Report: Packers fear Aaron Jones suffered a sprain MCL in Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury in Week 10. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Update: The Packers fear that he may have sprained his MCL.

Update: Jones is now listed as questionable to return to the contest.

Update: Jones’ prospects of returning to Sunday’s game don’t look good.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has exited Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent knee injury. Jones walked off the field with the help of Packers trainers. He exited the medical tent and re-joined the Green Bay sidelines with his helmet off.

Losing Jones is a huge blow to the Green Bay offense, especially considering that its involved in a low-scoring, 3-0 dogfight with the Seahawks. The Pro Bowl running back was doing work on both the ground and through the air in this one, taking seven carries for 25 rushing yards and catching four of six targets for 61 receiving yards.

With Jones out, leading rusher AJ Dillon will most likely have to continue to hold down the fort for the rest of the NFC showdown.

