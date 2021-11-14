Report: Packers fear Aaron Jones suffered a sprain MCL in Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Update: The Packers fear that he may have sprained his MCL.

Packers think RB Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL but he will undergo further testing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

Update: Jones is now listed as questionable to return to the contest.

Update: Jones’ prospects of returning to Sunday’s game don’t look good.

Tracy Wolfson reporting that Aaron Jones left the medical tent with tears in his eyes and went to go talk with his family. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 14, 2021

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has exited Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent knee injury. Jones walked off the field with the help of Packers trainers. He exited the medical tent and re-joined the Green Bay sidelines with his helmet off.

Aaron Jones left the field with help and went into the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/9k7IyOfPKB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 14, 2021

Losing Jones is a huge blow to the Green Bay offense, especially considering that its involved in a low-scoring, 3-0 dogfight with the Seahawks. The Pro Bowl running back was doing work on both the ground and through the air in this one, taking seven carries for 25 rushing yards and catching four of six targets for 61 receiving yards.

With Jones out, leading rusher AJ Dillon will most likely have to continue to hold down the fort for the rest of the NFC showdown.