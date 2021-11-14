Who is Aaron Jones’ backup for fantasy football?

The Green Bay Packers might be without starting running back Aaron Jones for a while after he suffered a knee injury in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. Tracy Wolfson reported on the CBS broadcast Jones left the medical tent crying and spoke to family members, indicating the injury could be serious.

Packers think RB Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL but he will undergo further testing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

The good news for the Packers is they have a somewhat experienced backup when it comes to game action. A.J. Dillon, the team’s second-round pick in 2020, has slowly found his way into the backup role in what is a split backfield. Dillon is getting more and more carries as the weeks go on, and he’s now in line for a big uptick in production. He is rostered in 59.5 percent of ESPN leagues, so there’s a good chance managers already know about Dillon’s potential value.

The Packers are leaning more on the ground game as the weeks go on despite having the reigning MVP in Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay’s offensive system is built around running the ball successfully, so Dillon represents a strong fantasy play if Jones is out for an extended period of time. Patrick Taylor and Kylin Hill are the running backs behind Dillon, although the latter is done for the season. Expect the Packers to look into bringing in some running backs during the week.