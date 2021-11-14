F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as favorite to win Qatar Grand Prix

Formula One is headed to the Middle East for the final three races of the 2021 season, and it will open with a new country debut. F1 will run the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on November 21 at Losail International Circuit in Lusail, Al Daayen. The race was added to replace the Australian Grand Prix, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

The race is scheduled to run at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday the 21st, and Lewis Hamilton has opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -140 and is followed by Max Verstappen at +135. The next two drivers are a good ways back, with Valtteri Bottas installed at +1600 and Sergio Pérez installed at +2000.

Hamilton is coming off an impressive weekend in São Paulo, capped with a win at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton dominated qualifying on Friday. A technical rules violation moved him to the back of the pack for Sunday’s sprint race but he climbed from 20th to fifth by the end of the race. An earlier rules violation gave him a five-spot grid penalty on Sunday, but he still manager to climb from tenth to first and claim the win over his rival, Verstappen.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix opening odds Driver Opening odds Driver Opening odds Lewis Hamilton -140 Max Verstappen +135 Valtteri Bottas +1600 Sergio Perez +2000 Charles Leclerc +5000 Carlos Sainz +6500 Pierre Gasly +6500 Lando Norris +6500 Daniel Ricciardo +10000 Esteban Ocon +25000 Fernando Alonso +25000 Sebastian Vettel +25000 Yuki Tsunoda +30000 Lance Stroll +30000 Kimi Raikkonen +50000 George Russell +50000 Antonio Giovinazzi +50000 Nicholas Latifi +50000 Nikita Mazepin +50000 Mick Schumacher +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.