 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as favorite to win Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his momentum coming out of São Paulo.

By David Fucillo
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 14, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Formula One is headed to the Middle East for the final three races of the 2021 season, and it will open with a new country debut. F1 will run the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on November 21 at Losail International Circuit in Lusail, Al Daayen. The race was added to replace the Australian Grand Prix, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

The race is scheduled to run at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday the 21st, and Lewis Hamilton has opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -140 and is followed by Max Verstappen at +135. The next two drivers are a good ways back, with Valtteri Bottas installed at +1600 and Sergio Pérez installed at +2000.

Hamilton is coming off an impressive weekend in São Paulo, capped with a win at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton dominated qualifying on Friday. A technical rules violation moved him to the back of the pack for Sunday’s sprint race but he climbed from 20th to fifth by the end of the race. An earlier rules violation gave him a five-spot grid penalty on Sunday, but he still manager to climb from tenth to first and claim the win over his rival, Verstappen.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix opening odds

Driver Opening odds
Driver Opening odds
Lewis Hamilton -140
Max Verstappen +135
Valtteri Bottas +1600
Sergio Perez +2000
Charles Leclerc +5000
Carlos Sainz +6500
Pierre Gasly +6500
Lando Norris +6500
Daniel Ricciardo +10000
Esteban Ocon +25000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Sebastian Vettel +25000
Yuki Tsunoda +30000
Lance Stroll +30000
Kimi Raikkonen +50000
George Russell +50000
Antonio Giovinazzi +50000
Nicholas Latifi +50000
Nikita Mazepin +50000
Mick Schumacher +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation