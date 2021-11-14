Kyler Murray ‘making good progress’ from ankle injury, `good chance` he plays in Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals have a huge divisional matchup in Week 11, and they are hoping to have their biggest weapon back for the game. Quarterback Kyler Murray has missed two games with a sprained ankle, but Pro Football Talk is reporting he is “making good progress” in his recovery and “there’s a good chance” he will play in Week 11.

The Cardinals upended the 49ers in Week 9 with Colt McCoy starting, but had no such luck in Week 10. Carolina jumped all over the Arizona defense and McCoy did get hurt, he was struggling to do much of anything before the injury.

The Cardinals have a half game lead on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West heading into this pivotal road game in Seattle. Arizona has a bye the following week, and as PFT suggested, maybe the team waits another week to get Murray as healthy as possible on that ankle. Arizona is already 3-0 in the division and has a road win over the Rams under their belt, which could prove critical in tiebreaker scenarios. It might make sense to give it the extra two weeks to get Murray ready for the home stretch.