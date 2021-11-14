Joe Harris goes to locker room Sunday vs. Thunder with ankle injury, won’t return

The Brooklyn Nets will be without starting shooting guard Joe Harris for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Harris went to the locker room with an ankle injury.

The shooting guard has been instrumental in Brooklyn’s recent winning streak, taking on a bigger role with Kyrie Irving still sidelined due to his vaccination status. Harris is a vital floor spacer for this team, and a long-term absence would be problematic for Brooklyn. Expect Cameron Thomas and Patty Mills to get more minutes at the shooting guard spot for the rest of Sunday’s game and potentially in games going forward.

The Nets lead the Thunder 61-48 at halftime. Harris has three points, three rebounds and one assist on 1-2 shooting in 14 minutes of action. He was averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game entering Sunday’s contest, but his best attribute was his 46.5 percent shooting clip from behind the three-point line.