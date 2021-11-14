 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Harris goes to locker room Sunday vs. Thunder with ankle injury, won’t return

The Nets shooting guard is dealing with an ankle injury. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets
Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on November 3, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
The Brooklyn Nets will be without starting shooting guard Joe Harris for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Harris went to the locker room with an ankle injury.

The shooting guard has been instrumental in Brooklyn’s recent winning streak, taking on a bigger role with Kyrie Irving still sidelined due to his vaccination status. Harris is a vital floor spacer for this team, and a long-term absence would be problematic for Brooklyn. Expect Cameron Thomas and Patty Mills to get more minutes at the shooting guard spot for the rest of Sunday’s game and potentially in games going forward.

The Nets lead the Thunder 61-48 at halftime. Harris has three points, three rebounds and one assist on 1-2 shooting in 14 minutes of action. He was averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game entering Sunday’s contest, but his best attribute was his 46.5 percent shooting clip from behind the three-point line.

