Hawks SF De’Andre Hunter expected to miss 8 weeks with wrist surgery

The Atlanta Hawks will be missing a key player in their rotation as De’Andre Hunter is set to undergo surgery for a wrist injury. The small forward is expected to make a full recovery and will miss about eight weeks.

De’Andre Hunter injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Hunter averaged 27.8 minutes per game this season, getting 10.8 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from behind the arc. His defensive chops will also be missed. In Hunter’s absence, expect the Hawks to use Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, rookie Jalen Johnson and Danilo Gallinari more. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is also dealing with an injury, will absorb some minutes as well.

Betting impact

The Hawks have enough depth to make up for Hunter’s absence, so there’s no reason to panic about the long-term future of the team. Atlanta is second to win the division at +500 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hawks are +2000 to win the East and +4000 to win the NBA title. Those futures odds probably won’t change despite Hunter’s injury, as it is not a season-ending one. There will be some early struggles as the Hawks figure out their rotation, so bettors may want to fade them for the next few games.