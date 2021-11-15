USA vs. Jamaica live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying action continues Tuesday as the USMNT hopes to maintain its first-place position when the Americans meet Jamaica. This is the second meeting in the final round for both teams, with USA winning the first match 2-0. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

USA vs. Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

USA continued its “Dos A Cero” run over Mexico Friday, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie finding the back of the net for the victors. This is the American team many fans were waiting to see, and the roster is beginning to round into form. Expect Gregg Berhalter to rest some of his heavy hitters in what should be a relatively easy match against Jamaica.

The Jamaicans are still very much alive with 6 points at the halfway stage of the final qualification process. They’ll need to find some more victories though, and getting three points against USA seems unlikely. Jamaica has a win and two draws since its last match against the Americans, so this unit is playing well heading into the game.