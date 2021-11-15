CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Tuesday, November 16

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues to move along Tuesday, with the USMNT occupying the top spot in the standings after a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday. The Americans hold the edge on goal differential at the moment, even though both teams are tied on points. The two countries will play four more matches before facing off again in late March.

Canada and Panama will be hoping to maintain their respective positions in third and fourth place as qualifying play continues. The top four teams remain in contention for the World Cup, although only the top three teams will be guaranteed a spot in the 2022 edition. The fourth place team will advance to an inter-confederation playoff.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Tuesday, November 16

USA vs. Jamaica

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +500, Draw +265, USA -175

Panama vs. El Salvador

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Panama -140, Draw +250, El Salvador +380

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -160, Draw +260, Honduras +425

Canada vs. Mexico

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Canada +185, Draw +230, Mexico +140