 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Tuesday, November 16

Here’s a look at all the action from Tuesday’s CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Christian Pulisic warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers match between United States and Mexico at TQL Stadium on November 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues to move along Tuesday, with the USMNT occupying the top spot in the standings after a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday. The Americans hold the edge on goal differential at the moment, even though both teams are tied on points. The two countries will play four more matches before facing off again in late March.

Canada and Panama will be hoping to maintain their respective positions in third and fourth place as qualifying play continues. The top four teams remain in contention for the World Cup, although only the top three teams will be guaranteed a spot in the 2022 edition. The fourth place team will advance to an inter-confederation playoff.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Tuesday, November 16

USA vs. Jamaica
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Jamaica +500, Draw +265, USA -175

Panama vs. El Salvador
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Panama -140, Draw +250, El Salvador +380

Costa Rica vs. Honduras
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -160, Draw +260, Honduras +425

Canada vs. Mexico
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Canada +185, Draw +230, Mexico +140

More From DraftKings Nation