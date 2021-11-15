 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Tuesday, Nov 16

CONCACAF is back with another round of World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, November 16. We break down how to watch all the matches on TV and via live stream.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Weston McKennie of United States reacts after missing a chance to score during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers match between United States and Mexico at TQL Stadium on November 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup move along Tuesday as the USMNT, Mexico, Canada and Panama look to maintain or improve their respective positions as the top four teams in the standings. USA is at the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday, although the Americans are only ahead on goal differential.

Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador all need victories to ensure their chances of qualification remain realistic. The trio sits at 6 points each at the halfway stage of the final round of qualification.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch Tuesday’s qualification action. Odds are courtesy fo DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Tuesday, November 16

USA vs. Jamaica

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Jamaica +500, Draw +265, USA -175

Panama vs. El Salvador

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Panama -140, Draw +250, El Salvador +380

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -160, Draw +260, Honduras +425

Canada vs. Mexico

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo, Telemundo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Canada +185, Draw +230, Mexico +140

