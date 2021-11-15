How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Tuesday, Nov 16

CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup move along Tuesday as the USMNT, Mexico, Canada and Panama look to maintain or improve their respective positions as the top four teams in the standings. USA is at the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday, although the Americans are only ahead on goal differential.
Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador all need victories to ensure their chances of qualification remain realistic. The trio sits at 6 points each at the halfway stage of the final round of qualification.
Here’s how fans and bettors can catch Tuesday’s qualification action. Odds are courtesy fo DraftKings Sportsbook.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Tuesday, November 16
USA vs. Jamaica
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Jamaica +500, Draw +265, USA -175
Panama vs. El Salvador
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Panama -140, Draw +250, El Salvador +380
Costa Rica vs. Honduras
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -160, Draw +260, Honduras +425
Canada vs. Mexico
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo, Telemundo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Canada +185, Draw +230, Mexico +140