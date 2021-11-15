USA vs. Jamaica start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The USMNT continues CONCACAF qualifying action Tuesday when the Americans meet Jamaica for the second time in the final stage of qualification. USA won the first meeting 2-0 and now finds itself at the top of the standings heading into the second half of the final stage. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

USA vs. Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

USA fans were ecstatic after a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday to the put the Americans at the top of the qualification standings on goal differential. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie remain the cornerstones of this team, which is suddenly looking like the unit fans expected to see heading into the second half of the final qualification stage.

Jamaica is still fighting to move into the top four, and has played well since a 2-0 defeat to USA in October. The Jamaicans are 1-2-0 in their last three qualification games, and should be able to hold their own against the Americans potentially running on fumes after a thrilling victory Friday.