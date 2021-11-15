 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

USA vs. Jamaica start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The Americans meets Jamaica for the second time in 2022 World Cup qualifying. We break down start time and TV details for the match broadcast.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Tyler Adams of United States controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers match between United States and Mexico at TQL Stadium on November 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

The USMNT continues CONCACAF qualifying action Tuesday when the Americans meet Jamaica for the second time in the final stage of qualification. USA won the first meeting 2-0 and now finds itself at the top of the standings heading into the second half of the final stage. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

USA vs. Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, November 16
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

USA fans were ecstatic after a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday to the put the Americans at the top of the qualification standings on goal differential. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie remain the cornerstones of this team, which is suddenly looking like the unit fans expected to see heading into the second half of the final qualification stage.

Jamaica is still fighting to move into the top four, and has played well since a 2-0 defeat to USA in October. The Jamaicans are 1-2-0 in their last three qualification games, and should be able to hold their own against the Americans potentially running on fumes after a thrilling victory Friday.

More From DraftKings Nation