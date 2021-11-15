 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mexico vs. Canada start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

El Tri meets Canada for the second time in 2022 World Cup qualifying. We break down start time and TV details for the match broadcast.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Raul Jimenez of Mexico looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers match between United States and Mexico at TQL Stadium on November 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico and Canada meet as CONCACAF World Cup qualifying action continues Tuesday. The two sides are trending in opposite directions and sit second and third, respectively, in the standings for the final stage. This is a big opportunity for Canada to make a move into the top two.

Mexico vs. Canada

Date: Tuesday, November 16
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo, Telemundo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico is only second to USA on goal differential, so El Tri will feel confident about the second half of this qualifying stage despite some underwhelming performances. Mexico’s chance conversion rate is fairly low, with 10 goals through seven games. If this group can click in the final third, it should be able to secure the top spot in this stage.

Canada has won its last two matches and will be looking to vault into second place with a win over Mexico. Canada has a superior goal differential, so a win would be enough to get the job done. The Canadians are in third at the moment, which is the last spot to get automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

