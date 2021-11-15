Mexico vs. Canada live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

Mexico will attempt bounce back from a shocking 2-0 loss to the USMNT when it meets Canada in the next match of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Mexico is now second in the standings for this final round of qualification, although it is only there due to goal differential. Canada, who has held its own in this round, sits in third place.

Mexico vs. Canada

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo, Telemundo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico will have to regroup after a subpar performance against the Americans. The team has been notorious for not being able to finish chances in this tournament, despite having 10 goals through seven games. A poor showing here could send Mexico into third place.

Canada has some talent on the field at key spots, with Alphonso Davies and Jonathan Osorio headlining the group. The Canadians are looking for their third consecutive win in the competition and are ahead of Mexico on goal differential at the moment.