NFL weather forecast for Week 10 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California to close out Week 10. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The NFC West rivals have been going in different directions this season. Although the Rams lost last week to the Titans, they are 7-2 and have pushed their proverbial chips to the center of the table with acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr. Meanwhile, the 49ers have lost five of six and seem to be directionless at the bottom of the division.

Monday night’s game should provide a pleasant atmosphere for both the teams and the fans in attendance. Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Rams vs. 49ers on Week 10 MNF

Forecast

The temperature is expected to be around 60 at kickoff (5:15 p.m. PT). There is no rain in the forecast and the win is expected to be no more four or five mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

It’s going to be a nice night in the South Bay, so there should be no impact on the game. It bodes well in particular for a Rams passing attack that gets a juicy matchup against a 49ers pass defense that ranks 25th in efficiency. NFC West matchups can sometimes get a little nutty, but from a purely weather perspective, this bodes well for Rams team and individual overs, as well as all your Rams fantasy options.