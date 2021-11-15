Best DFS lineup strategy for Rams-49ers on Monday night

To wrap up the Week 10 schedule in the NFL, we have a NFC West contest between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Rams are looking to get back into the win column after they lost 28-16 to the Tennessee Titans last week on SNF. The Niners, however, have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Matthew Stafford or Deebo Samuel in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

The Rams will be without starting wide receiver Robert Woods for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL on Friday. Woods, who was Los Angeles’ No. 2 wide receiver, will be replaced by the recently signed Odell Beckham Jr.

Captain’s Chair

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Between the two starting quarterbacks in Monday night’s game, Stafford is the way better option to be in the captain’s chair. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 2,771 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s also averaging 24.2 fantasy points per game this season.

Stafford is looking to bounce back from an ugly performance in last week’s game against the Titans, where he scored a season-low 15.1 fantasy points (1 TD, 2 ints). In the Rams’ previous three games, he has 10 touchdown passes and one interception. He is also averaging 27.8 fantasy points per game over that span of time.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The young wide receiver has been the best and most consistent offensive player for the Niners this season. Samuel has recorded 49 receptions (81 targets) for 882 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s also averaging 22.4 fantasy points per game, making him one of the best wideouts in DFS this season.

Samuel will be going up against a Los Angeles’ defense that has given up the third-most receptions (130) to wide receivers this season. They are also ranked 18th against opposing wideouts (OPRK).

Value Plays

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Rams — $9,200

A player at this salary cap price tag wouldn’t normally be considered a value play, however, Henderson has a favorable matchup on Monday night. San Francisco is ranked 23rd against running backs this season and allowing 131.6 rushing yards per game.

In the Rams’ last three games, Henderson is only averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game, which is lower than his season average (16.5 FPPG). The third-year running back only had 8.8 fantasy points against the Titans last week, but scored 22.3 fantasy points against a poor Texans’ run defense in Week 8.

Eli Mitchell, RB, Niners — $6,400

The rookie running back should see a good number of carries against the tough Rams’ defensive line on Monday night. Last week against the Cardinals, Mitchell had a solid game with 36 yards on eight carries, along with five receptions (five targets) for 43 yards (12.9 fantasy points per game).

In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for over 100 yards and is averaging 18.4 fantasy points per game. This season, the former Ragin Cajuns running back is producing 15 fantasy points per game. Los Angeles’ defense is stout against the run, only giving up 99.6 yards per game but they are ranked 17th against RBs (OPRK).