Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 10 MNF matchup: Rams vs. 49ers

To wrap up another exciting week in the NFL, we have a primetime NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night football. The Rams (7-2) are coming off a tough loss at SoFi Stadium last week to the Tennessee Titans.

The Niners (3-5) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes last week’s home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Below we will take a look at the odds and splits, which are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. 49ers, Week 10 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. 89% of the handle and 89% of bets are being placed on the Rams to cover.

Is the public right? Los Angeles has been tremendous on the road this season with a 4-0 record and outscoring their opponents by 13.75 points per game away from SoFi Stadium. The Rams are looking to get back into the win column after they got dominated on Sunday night football by the Titans last week. Los Angeles is 2-2 against the spread on the road this season, but 3-5 ATS when they are listed as the favorites. On the other end of spectrum, the Niners are trending in the wrong direction, going 1-4 in their last five games and struggling at home. This season, they are allowing 29.8 points per game to opponents, which does not bode well for a Rams’ team that just got Odell Beckham Jr. The public is right with their pick of the Rams to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 50.0. 59% of the handle and 59% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Both the Rams and Niners have been profitable this season, when it comes to playing the over. Los Angeles has a record of 5-3-1, while San Francisco is not too far behind at 5-3. The Niners’ defense is almost giving up 30 points a game and the Rams’ offense is averaging 32.2 points per game. The public is on the right side with over here as I see Sean McVay and the Rams’ offense getting their groove back.

Betting the moneyline: The Rams are road favorites with moneyline odds at -180. Moneyline odds for the 49ers are at +155. 91% of the handle and 89% of bets are being placed on the Rams to win.

Is the public right? Usually, when you see the public favoring one team over the other, you want to fade the public team. However, I think Los Angeles gets the win here on the road to stay perfect and go into the bye week on a winning note. The Rams are better on both sides of the ball and Matthew Stafford is playing better ball than Jimmy Garoppolo.

