What channel Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers on ESPN.

By DKNation Staff

A general view of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Rams are 7-2 on the season and coming off a 28-16 home loss to the Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Notably however, the team expects to have recently acquired Von Miller available, and might have newly signed Odell Beckham, Jr. available as well. Meanwhile, the 49ers are 3-5 and in a tailspin, coming off a 31-17 home loss to the depleted Cardinals team.

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -190 favorite. The 49ers are a +160 underdog. The point total is installed at 49 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.

