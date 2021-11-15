What channel Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Rams are 7-2 on the season and coming off a 28-16 home loss to the Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Notably however, the team expects to have recently acquired Von Miller available, and might have newly signed Odell Beckham, Jr. available as well. Meanwhile, the 49ers are 3-5 and in a tailspin, coming off a 31-17 home loss to the depleted Cardinals team.

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -190 favorite. The 49ers are a +160 underdog. The point total is installed at 49 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.