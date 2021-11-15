Rams vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams had their four-game losing streak snapped last weekend and will look to get back on track when they head on the road for a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams continue to be all-in on the 2021 season as they added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams vs. 49ers in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. 49ers Week 10 odds

Spread: Rams -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Rams -190, 49ers +160

Our picks for Rams vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: Rams -3.5

The Rams have to be eager to get back on the field after a rare loss, and we’ll give them the motivational edge on Monday night. The score in their loss to the Tennessee Titans is a bit deceiving as they lost 28-16 but allowed just 194 yards of offense. The Rams have been among the Super Bowl favorites all year, and they’re in a good spot for a bounce back.

Over/under: Under 49

Both defenses should have plenty of success in this matchup as the Rams rank No. 6 in opponent yards per play, while the 49ers check in at No. 8 in that stat. San Francisco has actually not done well at home offensively, scoring 21 or fewer points in their last three home matchups.

Preferred player prop: Jimmy Garoppolo U251.5 passing yards

The Rams are coming off a game in which they allowed 143 passing yards to Ryan Tannehill, and their defense ranks No. 6 in yards per pass attempt this season. Jimmy Garoppolo has failed to reach 200 yards passing three times this season, and we’ll take the under 251.5 in this spot.

