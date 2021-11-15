Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 15

Eleven games are on top for the NBA slate on Monday as several superstars from around the league will be in action. Here are some player props for you to consider for tonight’s schedule, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Cunningham over 15.5 points (+105)

The No. 1 overall pick is starting to settle in offensively and is shooting 44% from the field over his last three games. He’s averaged just 13 points through the span but some of it has to do with him not attempting a single free throw in that space. He’ll get plenty of opportunities to put points on the board at home against the Kings tonight and should be able to clear 15.5.

Luka Doncic to record double-double (+105)

Doncic had a ridiculous performance against the Spurs on Friday, putting up a triple-double of 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds in the win. With a full weekend’s rest and getting a hot Nuggets team at home, the Slovenian superstar should be able to drum up enough points and assists to cross off another double-double performance tonight.

Nikola Jokic under 12.5 rebounds (-105)

In that same Mavs-Nuggets game will be reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who will try to will his team to a sixth straight victory. Fatigue could be a factor as Denver will on the road for its third game in four days. A tired team playing a tight basketball game could lend to less shots and rebounding opportunities, ultimately limiting the number of rebounds Joker will pull down.

