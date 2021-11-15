NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Monday, November 15

We have an action-packed 11-game slate in the NBA on Monday night, which features a double-header on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the Denver Nuggets will play the Dallas Mavericks and then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bulls will take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Eric Gordon, Rockets, $4,600

If you are looking for a consistent value play in DFS, look no further than Eric Gordon. The veteran shooting guard has scored in double figures in six consecutive games. The 32-year-old is also averaging 20.9 fantasy points per game over that span. The Houston Rockets will play the Memphis Grizzlies, who are ranked 30th against SG/SFs this season. They are also allowing teams to shoot 47.9% from the field. We should expect a ton of points in this game and for Gordon to get his off the bench.

Kevin Huerter, Hawks, $3,800

With De’Andre Hunter out for the next two months due to a wrist injury, the Hawks will need Huerter to step up. This season, Huerter has gotten off to a slow start, averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 16.8 fantasy points per game. However, in his last four games, he has scored at least 10 points or more three times.

On Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Huerter had 11 points (5-10 FG) and six rebounds for 20 fantasy points. In his last five games, the former first round selection is averaging 21.48 fantasy points per game. Now he’ll get ready to face the Orlando Magic, who are ranked 11th against SG/SFs this season (OPRK).

Herbert Jones, Pelicans, $3,600

The rookie forward has played a lot of minutes this season for the New Orleans Pelicans and has been productive for the most part. Jones is averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 16.5 fantasy points per game.

In his last five games, the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout is producing 22.5 fantasy points per game. Furthermore, Jones has scored 20 or more fantasy points in his last three games. The Pelicans will be facing the Washington Wizards, who are ranked 22nd against power forwards (OPRK) this season.