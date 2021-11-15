Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Lakers on Monday

We have a loaded 11-game schedule in the Association on Monday night, which features a doubleheader on NBA TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The second game will tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

This will be the second game of a back-to-back for the Lakers and Bulls as they played on Sunday. Los Angeles (8-6) defeated the San Antonio Spurs 114-106, giving them their third win in their five-game home stand. Meanwhile, Chicago (9-4) picked up their first win on their five-game West Coast trip with a 100-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bulls vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -1

After getting demolished by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, the Bulls bounced back with a tough 10-point win over the Clippers. Chicago has played some good basketball this season, specifically on the road with a 4-2 record. The Bulls are still without All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who is in health and safety protocols. They would love to have him in this matchup against Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who is averaging 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season.

Despite not having Vucevic, the Bulls still have a formidable trio in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball, who can match the production of Davis and do-it-all point guard Russell Westbrook. The Bulls are 2-0 against the spread this season when they are the road favorite and 5-2 ATS when listed as the favorite. The Lakers, however, are 2-1 ATS when they are the underdog this season, which is not that often. I think this will be a fun late-night game between two of the better three-point shooting teams in the league. But with it being a homecoming for a few of the Bulls’ players, I think Chicago wins in a close one.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

Between the two teams, the Lakers have proved to be more profitable when it comes to playing the over this season. Los Angeles has a record of 8-6, which is one of the better marks in the NBA. The Lakers are giving up 110 points per game at the Staples Center this season, which bodes well for a Bulls’ offense that is averaging 104 points per game away from United Center. Los Angeles won’t win this game on defense, meaning we should expect a lot of points scored.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.