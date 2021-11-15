 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Lakers on Monday

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

By Jovan C. Alford
Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles around a pick by Tony Bradley #13 of the Chicago Bulls against Eric Bledsoe #12 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

We have a loaded 11-game schedule in the Association on Monday night, which features a doubleheader on NBA TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The second game will tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

This will be the second game of a back-to-back for the Lakers and Bulls as they played on Sunday. Los Angeles (8-6) defeated the San Antonio Spurs 114-106, giving them their third win in their five-game home stand. Meanwhile, Chicago (9-4) picked up their first win on their five-game West Coast trip with a 100-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bulls vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -1

After getting demolished by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, the Bulls bounced back with a tough 10-point win over the Clippers. Chicago has played some good basketball this season, specifically on the road with a 4-2 record. The Bulls are still without All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who is in health and safety protocols. They would love to have him in this matchup against Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who is averaging 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season.

Despite not having Vucevic, the Bulls still have a formidable trio in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball, who can match the production of Davis and do-it-all point guard Russell Westbrook. The Bulls are 2-0 against the spread this season when they are the road favorite and 5-2 ATS when listed as the favorite. The Lakers, however, are 2-1 ATS when they are the underdog this season, which is not that often. I think this will be a fun late-night game between two of the better three-point shooting teams in the league. But with it being a homecoming for a few of the Bulls’ players, I think Chicago wins in a close one.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

Between the two teams, the Lakers have proved to be more profitable when it comes to playing the over this season. Los Angeles has a record of 8-6, which is one of the better marks in the NBA. The Lakers are giving up 110 points per game at the Staples Center this season, which bodes well for a Bulls’ offense that is averaging 104 points per game away from United Center. Los Angeles won’t win this game on defense, meaning we should expect a lot of points scored.

