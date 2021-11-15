Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Knicks on Monday

In one of 11 games in the Association on Monday night, we have the Indiana Pacers heading to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is the second time that the two Eastern Conference teams have played each other this season. In their first meeting on Nov. 3, the Pacers defeated the Knicks 111-98, thanks to a tremendous effort from Myles Turner, who had 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana (6-8) is currently on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 118-113 at home Saturday night. The Knicks (7-6) are riding a two-game losing skid and have lost three out of the last four games. Two out of their past three losses have come at MSG. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Pacers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +3

The Knicks will be looking to get some revenge on the Pacers, who have struggled on the road this season (2-6). New York has its own issues at home, losing the last three games by an average of 12.6 points per game. In the Knicks’ last two home games at MSG, they let the Bucks shoot 52% from three-point range and Cavs shoot 54.3%. If New York’s three-point defense doesn’t improve, the Knicks will get crushed by the Pacers, who are shooting 35% from behind the arc.

New York is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games, but 2-4 ATS when they are home favorites. As for the Pacers, they’ve been good recently, going 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. They are also an impressive 4-1 ATS as road underdogs and 5-2 ATS as overall underdogs this season. Rick Carlisle’s crew may not get the win, but they can keep it close with Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and Caris LeVert.

Over/Under: Under 214

The first time these two teams played each other, the total points scored were 209. New York is 6-7 when it comes to overs, while Indiana is 5-9. Furthermore, the total has gone under in five of Indiana’s last six games. And the same thing can be said for the Knicks as the total has gone under in five out of their last six games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.