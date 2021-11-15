Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Mavericks Monday

The Monday night slate in the NBA will feature two of the top teams in the Western Conference duking it out as the Denver Nuggets head on down to the Lone Star State to meet the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver (9-4) is red hot and is currently riding a five-game winning streak into this road battle. The team dominated Portland in a 124-95 blowout on Sunday, in which reigning MVP Nikola Jokic came short of notching yet another triple-double with 28 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Dallas (8-4) has won four of its last five and was last seen clobbering San Antonio 123-109 victory on Friday. Luka Doncic went crazy for 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds and only slightly outshined Kristaps Porzingis, who also had 32 for the night.

Dallas enters as a 4.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 210.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -4.5

We’re leaning with Dallas to cover here just for the possible fatigue factor at play. The Nuggets are playing their third game in four days while the Mavs have had the entire weekend off. Denver is usually good for keeping games tight but in this situation, it may be prone to letting one slip away on the road.

Over/Under: Under 210

Both of these opponents have been two of the most under-friendly teams in the NBA this year, so we’re sticking with that for tonight. Jokic and the Nuggets will still muck things up for the Mavericks and make them grind out a victory here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.