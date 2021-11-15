Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

We have an East vs. West matchup at the Moda Center on Monday as the Portland Trail Blazers play host to the visiting Toronto Raptors.

Portland (6-8) has been up and down in the first few weeks of the NBA season and its returning home just 24 hours after getting clocked 124-95 in Denver on Sunday. Damian Lillard missed the contest with lower abdominal pains so CJ McCollum led the way for the Blazers with 21 points in the loss. Toronto (7-7) has dropped four of its last five contests and were last seen falling 127-121 to Detroit on Saturday. The Raptors were also without their lead guard in Fred VanVleet, so Pascal Siakam picked up the slack with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Portland enters the contest as a 1.5-point home favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 211.5.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers -1.5

VanVleet is listed as questionable with a groin injury for tonight’s contest while the Blazers should have Lillard back on the court tonight. Portland is 5-1 at home this season and even though the team is playing its third game in four days, the presence of Lillard should provide a major shot in the arm.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

The fatigue of the Blazers playing their third game in four days and the questionable status of VanVleet will factor into the total. Lean towards the under here as both teams will most likely cap out in the low 100’s.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.