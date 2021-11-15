Notable absent players during Week 11 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 11 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams are going to be on bye. Notable names on the sideline include Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Melvin Gordon among others.

Stafford entered this weekend as fantasy football’s QB4 and will look to build on it on Monday evening against the 49ers. He’ll be looking for Kupp, who is the top wide receiver in fantasy by a sizable margin. Add in Darrell Henderson and Tyler Higbee and you’re looking at some key weapons sidelined.

On the Broncos, the team’s defense ranks fourth among all units in fantasy production. Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick rank 27th and 29th at the wide receiver position, respectively, and the unit just got Jerry Jeudy back. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams rank 15th and 24th, respectively. Meanwhile, even Noah Fant ranks ninth in a shallow tight end pool and Teddy Bridgewater has been a decent streaming option.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 11.

Denver Broncos

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Melvin Gordon

RB Javonte Williams

WR Jerry Jeudy

WR Courtland Sutton

WR Tim Patrick

TE Noah Fant

Los Angeles Rams

QB Matthew Stafford

RB Darrell Henderson

WR Cooper Kupp

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Van Jefferson

TE Tyler Higbee