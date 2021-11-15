Opening Week 11 Bengals vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday

The Bengals are coming off a bye and are struggling in a big way. After opening the season 3-1, they’ve lost three of five and are 5-4 heading into the second half of their schedule. They face a Raiders team that was pummeled 41-14 by the the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It might be a case of the Chiefs being “back,” but either way it was an ugly performance.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bengals-Raiders Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -1

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Bengals -115, Raiders -105

Opening point spread: pick ‘em

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Raiders -110

Early pick: LV +1

This game should be a good one. The Bengals should be well-rested, but their defense needs to catch up to their offensive firepower, The Raiders have looked unbeatable at times, as Derek Carr and Darren Waller are one of the best tandems in the league. This should be an explosive game, but I think the Raiders' defense holds off the Bengals long enough.

