Opening Week 11 Cowboys vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys got back on track in Week 10, thumping the Falcons 43-3. Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos, Dallas took advantage through the air. Dak Prescott threw for 296 yards and two scores while the Cowboys' defense picked off Atlanta Falcons’ QBs three times. Meanwhile, the Chiefs wrapped up their Week 10 with an impressive road win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City has struggled against quality opposition and considering the Raiders came into the game 5-3, it was an impressive win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cowboys-Chiefs Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, Cowboys +120

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -140, Cowboys +120

Early pick: DAL +2.5

I don’t think the Cowboys' defense is going to be able to slow down the Kansas City offense very well, but I think their offense abuses the Kansas City defense. The over is going to be a popular bet in this one and I think the Cowboys show off how versatile their offense is. While their defense isn’t nearly as good, they have the momentum and confidence off of their last game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.