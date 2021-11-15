Opening Week 11 Steelers vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing tie against the Detroit Lions. Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed the game due to being on the Covid-19 list, but backup quarterback Mason Rudolph couldn’t quite do enough to secure the victory. The Chargers were surprised by an early offensive output by the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 10 loss where they came up short, 27-20.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -190, Steelers +160

Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -190, Steelers +160

Early pick: LAC -3.5

Both of these teams are coming off of disappointing performances. The Steelers didn’t give the Lions their first win of the season, but not getting a win in that game hurts. The Chargers are a well-rounded team even if they haven’t been able to play like it recently. The Steelers gave up over 100 yards rushing to D’Andre Swift and so Austin Ekeler is going to be licking his chops to get into this game. Going on the road, the Steelers are going to have one of their toughest games of the year this week.

