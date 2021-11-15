WWE live stream: How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw and what to watch on November 15th

Another episode of Monday Night Raw comes live on your screens tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

We have officially reached Survivor Series week and this will be the go-home show to the spectacle in Brooklyn this Sunday. So far, only four matches have officially been announced so we’ll see if more get added to the card this evening.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

WWE Champion Big E is on a collision course with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series but in the meantime, he’s dealing with both Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on Raw. Following his countdown loss to Rollins last week, Owens did what everyone thought he would do and issued a vicious attack on the champ. We’ll see how these three interact with just six days before the big show.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is prepping herself for a clash with Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair this Sunday but she has a new challenger for her title on the red brand in the form of Liv Morgan. Liv earned her shot by winning Fatal 5-Way No. 1 contender’s match last week and is due for her first ever championship opportunity in the near future.

We’ll of course get the final buildup to Survivor Series and we should get a few more matches announced for the show. We usually get the midcard champions facing their counterparts from the other show, so we should be getting Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro taking on Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and United States Champion Damian Priest facing Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.