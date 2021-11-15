Mac Jones, Boston Scott among best players to add in Week 11 waivers

With Week 10 almost in the books, it’s time to look ahead to the best players available on the Week 11 waiver wire. There’s a chance these players might not be available in your specific league but hopefully that’s not the case. Even at this point in the season, there’s still some notable names available to add for managers hoping to make final tweaks to their roster ahead of the trade deadline and fantasy playoffs. Here are the best players likely to be available on the Week 11 waiver wire, along with their roster percentage in ESPN leagues.

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones (13.9 percent)

If you’re a manager who streams quarterbacks, Jones is a great add for Week 11. The rookie has thrown six touchdowns to just one interception in the last four games, with three touchdowns coming this week in a win over the Browns. Jones gets a suspect Falcons defense in Week 11, so the matchup is favorable for a rookie on the rise.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott (35.9 percent)

Scott is not the lead back in Philadelphia but he managed to get 11 carries in Philadephia’s Week 10 win over the Broncos. This is the third straight game where Scott has had double-digit carries, so he’s going to be involved in this offense. Miles Sanders is still on injured reserve, and the Eagles run game is working well. Scott is worth a pickup here.

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore (36.3 percent)

For the second straight week, Moore is among the best adds on the waiver wire. The Jets rookie found the endzone for the second straight week, and got six targets even with the return of Corey Davis. Eventually, New York’s quarterback situation will get better when Zach Wilson returns. Moore could have a strong finish to this season.

Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike (0.1 percent)

Igwebuike only had two carries in Week 10, so this could be a little bit of an overreaction. However, Jemar Jefferson left the game due to injury and Jamaal Williams has been out for the last two games. There’s a good chance Igwebuike sees good volume as a secondary back if Williams sits out again in Week 11.

Minnesota Vikings TE Tyler Conklin (39.6 percent)

Conklin is a fixture in the tight end waiver wire column, as he’s usually one of the best available on waivers. The Vikings tight end made good on his status there, hauling in two touchdowns in Week 10. Conklin has gotten 19 targets over the last three weeks, even with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in the mix. The Week 11 matchup against the Packers is tough but Conklin could be a great addition at a position of scarcity.

New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne (3.1 percent)

Bourne has seen at least four targets in each of the last four games, and is emerging as the top option for Jones. The receiver tallied 98 yards and a touchdown in Week 10, further establishing him as the team’s go-to option in the air. The Week 11 matchup is favorable for Bourne, with the Falcons coming in on a short week after being blown out by the Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (32.5 percent)

Bateman is finally settling into Baltimore’s offense, cementing himself as the No. 2 guy behind Marquise Brown. The rookie has at least six targets in each game, including eight in the last two contests. He hasn’t found the endzone yet this season, but the schedule is favorable with the Bears, Browns and Steelers coming up in the next three meetings.