Best bye week replacements for QBs Matthew Stafford, Teddy Bridgewater

With two teams heading into the bye for Week 11, it means that fantasy football managers will have to find a waiver wire replacement for quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater. Stafford is a bonafide weekly must-start QB1 in fantasy, while Bridgewater has been one of better streaming options at quarterback.

Below we’ll take a look at a couple of bye week replacements on waivers that could fill the void in fantasy football.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Mac Jones vs. Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback will likely be on fantasy managers’ radar after his performance Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Jones completed 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns and scored 19.92 fantasy points. It was his second-best fantasy effort since Week 7 against the New York Jets, where he scored 22.18 fantasy points.

Jones will look to carry his momentum from this week into next week’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons defense got lit up by the Cowboys, who scored 43 points in a rout.

Justin Fields vs. Baltimore Ravens

Fields had his best fantasy football performance to date last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie quarterback was not fazed by the primetime lights of Monday Night Football and kept the Chicago Bears in the game. The dual-threat quarterback completed 17-of-29 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown, an interception, along with 45 rushing yards.

For his efforts, Fields produced 18.14 fantasy points, making it the second consecutive game that he’s scored double-digit fantasy points. He’ll now get ready to face a Ravens’ defense that has been susceptible to big plays and allowed 18.9 fantasy points per game to QBs this season.