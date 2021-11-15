Best bye week replacements for RBs Darrell Henderson, Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams

With two teams heading into the bye for Week 11, it means that fantasy football managers will have to find a waiver wire replacement for running backs Darrell Henderson Jr, Melvin Gordon, and Javonte Williams. This season, Henderson Jr. has become a lower-tier RB1 in fantasy, while Gordon and Williams have filled in nicely as RB2/FLEX options.

Below we’ll take a look at a couple of bye week replacements on waivers that could fill the void in fantasy football.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Atlanta Falcons

The rookie running back out of Oklahoma had one of his best games this season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Stevenson gashed the Browns’ defense for 100 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. He also added four receptions for 14 yards and scored a season-high 27.4 fantasy points.

Stevenson did an admirable job as the team’s starting running back with Damien Harris out due to a concussion. The young running back has rushed for 162 yards in the last two weeks and will look to keep things rolling against the Atlanta Falcons. Stevenson is only rostered in 9.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Ty Johnson vs. Miami Dolphins

The young running back does not put up gaudy numbers on a weekly basis, but has been a consistent playmaker in the Jets’ offense. On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Johnson had five receptions for 36 yards and scored 8.8 fantasy points.

Johnson can be utilized both in the ground and passing games, the latter makes him a solid FLEX option in fantasy football. In his last five games, Johnson is averaging 13 fantasy points per game. The Dolphins’ defense is allowing opposing running backs to score 17.8 fantasy points per game this season.