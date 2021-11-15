Best bye week replacements for WRs Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

We head into Week 11 with two teams on bye, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos welcomed back Jerry Jeudy to go along with Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. The Rams have Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and recently-signed Odell Beckham Jr. in the mix.

When it comes to the Rams, you may also be needing to fill in for Robert Woods who was announced to have torn his ACL in practice leading up to Week 10. We are going into the final stretch of the fantasy football season so now is the time to try and start looking at fantasy football playoff schedules to see who could give you the upper hand in your matchups.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Robby Anderson vs. Washington Football Team

Just when you thought you were done with Anderson, he pulls you back in. The Carolina Panthers welcomed Cam Newton back to the team after signing him in Week 10 from free agency after an injury to Sam Darnold. Newton split time under center with backup P.J. Walker. Anderson had his best game of the season bringing in four of his six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. Yes, it isn’t the flashiest line, but he found the endzone for the third time this season and the first since Week 6.

The Washington Football Team defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Newton is expected under center for the revenge game and his return home to Charlotte, North Carolina. If Newton plans on doing anything of value in his second stint with the team, he should start proving it here.

DeVonta Smith vs. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While they did shut down AJ Brown, it was Tennessee Titans wideout Marcus Johnson that had a big five reception, 100-yard performance against them.

This week, the Saints have to deal with DeVonta Smith. Smith is coming off a game against the Broncos where he caught four of six targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He is the most efficient of the Eagles receivers and if they want to stay in the game against the Saints, they are going to have to rely on him.