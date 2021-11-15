Best bye week replacements for TEs Tyler Higbee, Noah Fant

Week 11 has only two teams on bye in the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. From a fantasy perspective, you are really only having to replace Noah Fant for your lineup. Just in case you were having a tough time moving on from Tyler Higbee though, we have a replacement for him, too.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Pat Freiermuth vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The rookie tight end fumbled the ball late in overtime and it resulted in the Pittsburgh Steelers ending their game against the Detroit Lions in a tie. While that isn’t great, Freiermuth has seen a steady uptick in usage with starting tight end Eric Ebron missing time. Even if Ebron returns, as long as Freiermuth holds onto the ball more securely, we should be able to hold onto his role.

Against the Lions, Freiermuth was targeted nine times and brought in five of them for 31 yards. Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed the game due to being on the Covid-19 list, but the last game the dup played together, Freiermuth caught two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. The Los Angeles Chargers are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends and the Steelers will need Freiermuth to perform at a high level if they want to win that one.

Dawson Knox vs. Indianapolis Colts

Knox is a household name due to his fantasy performances from early in the year. But, once he hurt his hand in Week 6, he had been sidelined. He returned to action against the New York Jets but only had three receptions for 25 yards. Hopefully, he was just limited coming back from injury and because the Buffalo Bills had such a big lead.

The Indianapolis Colts are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They just gave up three receptions for 11 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin of the Minnesota Vikings. Conklin has been a fine tight end, but seeing his redzone efficiency has to be a sight for sore eyes for Knox’s fantasy managers. Knox should have his usual role with the offense next week and he should be able to put forth a good performance for your lineup.