Nicholls vs. #8 Baylor State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The defending national champion Baylor Bears were successful in their season opener over the weekend and will look to make it 2-0 when playing host to the Nicholls Colonels on Monday.

Baylor (1-0) raised the banner on Friday and emerged triumphant in an 87-60 victory over Incarnate Word. The Bears had six different players hit double-digits in points including Matthew Mayer, who had 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Nicholls (3-0) was able to down Northern Iowa in its season opener last Tuesday before picking up a few victories over Carver College this past weekend.

How to watch Nicholls vs. Baylor

When: Monday, November 15, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -23

Total: 145

The Pick

Under 145

The weird tipoff time of 11:00 a.m. local benefits those looking for missed shots. Add that to Nicholls only needing 62 points in their win over Northern Iowa, the only other D1 game they’ve won, and we could be looking at a slow pace with plenty of bricks. Remember Baylor was one of the slowest teams in all of CBB when winning it all last season.

