Bowling Green vs. #17 Ohio State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Ohio State Buckeyes have prevailed in a few tight contests so far this year and will look to get their third win of the season when hosting Bowling Green for an in-state showdown on Monday.

Ohio State (2-0) clung onto to just a one-point halftime lead against Niagara last Friday before ultimately pulling away down the stretch for an 84-74 win. Star forward EJ Liddell went off for 29 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the victory.

Bowling Green (1-1) was able to notch its first victory of the season by beating down Ohio Wesleyan 101-60 on Friday. Stepping up for the Falcons was guard Trey Diggs, who put up 20 points and six rebounds in the win.

How to watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State

When: Monday, November 15th, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to stream online: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -15

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Bowling Green +15

Ohio State has been living dangerously to start the season and already have two tight ballgames that they’ve barely escaped. The Falcons will be up for playing the flagship school in the state and should make this somewhat competitive.

