11 Illinois vs. Marquette live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

We’ll have an early season Big Ten vs. Big East matchup on Monday as the Illinois Fighting Illini will travel up to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to meet the Marquette Golden Eagles. This is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the two conferences this week.

Illinois (2-0) got its second win of the new season on Friday when absolutely flaming Arkansas State for a 92-53 home victory. The Illini successfully held to Red Wolves to just 18.8% shooting from three and 30.5% shooting overall. Coleman Hawkins provided a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jacob Grandison had 15 and six.

Marquette (2-0) also notched its second win on Friday, a 75-70 tight one against New Hampshire. The Golden Eagles benefitted from their opponent missing 10 free throws throughout the contest. Darryl Morsell led with 26 points and five assists. Justin Lewis had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

How to watch Illinois vs. Marquette

When: Monday, November 15th, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

TV: FS1

Where to stream online: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -8.5

Total: 143

The Pick

Illinois -8.5

Illinois will face its first test of the season on the road here and while Marquette should five them a fight, it’s not hard to imagine the visitors slipping out of Fiserv Forum with a 10-15 point victory. Lay it with the Illini here.

