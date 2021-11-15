Alcorn State vs. #1 Gonzaga live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs got themselves a huge Top 5 victory over the weekend and will look for another victory on Monday when hosting Alcorn State.

Gonzaga (2-0) blasted No. 5 Texas for an 86-74 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. After playing just roughly 20 minutes in their opener, Drew Timme went off for 37 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Rasir Bolton added 16 points and three rebounds.

Alcorn State (0-3) is already off to a rough start to the season and its latest loss came in the form of a 62-58 loss to Portland on Saturday. This will conclude a four-game trip across the Pacific Northwest for the Braves to start the year.

How to watch Alcorn State vs. Gonzaga

When: Monday, November 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: Root Sports

Where to stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -39.5

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -39.5

It’s almost an insurmountable talent gap and Gonzaga is getting an Alcorn State team playing its fourth game in seven days. Don’t overthink this and hammer the ‘Zags.

