Alcorn State vs. #1 Gonzaga live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 1 Bulldogs follow up a huge win over Texas with a matchup against Alcorn State.

By Nick Simon
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme celebrates after a basket against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs got themselves a huge Top 5 victory over the weekend and will look for another victory on Monday when hosting Alcorn State.

Gonzaga (2-0) blasted No. 5 Texas for an 86-74 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. After playing just roughly 20 minutes in their opener, Drew Timme went off for 37 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Rasir Bolton added 16 points and three rebounds.

Alcorn State (0-3) is already off to a rough start to the season and its latest loss came in the form of a 62-58 loss to Portland on Saturday. This will conclude a four-game trip across the Pacific Northwest for the Braves to start the year.

How to watch Alcorn State vs. Gonzaga

When: Monday, November 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA
TV: Root Sports
Where to stream online: TBD
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -39.5
Total: 148.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -39.5

It’s almost an insurmountable talent gap and Gonzaga is getting an Alcorn State team playing its fourth game in seven days. Don’t overthink this and hammer the ‘Zags.

