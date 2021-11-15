Providence vs. Wisconsin live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

We’ll have an early-season Big Ten vs. Big East matchup on the Monday night college basketball slate as the Wisconsin Badgers welcome the Providence Friars to the Kohl Center in Madison. This is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the two conferences this week.

Wisconsin (2-0) has won both of its games this season by comfortable margins, completely dismantling in-state foe Green Bay 72-34 on Friday. Not a single Green Bay player reached double-digits in points during the blowout. The Badgers were led by Steven Crowl, who had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Providence (2-0) is off to a good start to the season and last blasted Sacred Heart 92-64 last Thursday night. They managed to get a double-double effort out of Nate Wilson while Alyn Breed led in scoring with 15 points.

How to watch Providence vs. Wisconsin

When: Monday, November 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: FS1

Where to stream online: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -7

Total: 132

The Pick

Over 132

Both of these teams are getting a major step up in competition but there’s no reason why they can’t clear 132 with ease. Hammer the over in Madison.

